Sundance Film Festival returning to in-person screenings

After two pandemic years, Sundance Film Festival is returning to in-person showings on Jan. 19-29, 2023.

Details: The first half of the festival will be in-person only.

It will offer screenings online starting Jan. 24.

Of note: All festival staff and volunteers will be required to mask up and take weekly COVID tests.

Festival officials are encouraging attendees to wear masks and get vaccinated and tested for the virus.

What they're saying: "Our priority is reuniting in person, while still sharing bold new films with audiences across the country through online access," said CEO of the Sundance Institute, Joana Vicente, who previously led the Toronto International Film Festival.

Catch up fast: The festival canceled in-person events in Park City and operated virtually for the last two years.

Tabitha Jackson resigned as the festival's director in June. She said the biggest learning curve of her career was navigating the festival amid the COVID-19 crisis, per Variety.

What's next: Ticket packages and venues will be announced later this month.