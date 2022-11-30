1 hour ago - Politics

Sen. Mitt Romney rebukes Trump's Mar-a-Lago dinner

Kim Bojórquez
Mitt Romney being questioned by reporters.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) talks to reporters in the Senate subway after a procedural vote on the Respect For Marriage Act at the U.S. Capitol on November 28, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Sen. Mitt Romney sharply rebuked former President Donald Trump for having dinner with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, calling it "disgusting."

Catch up quick: Trump met with Ye and Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago resort last week.

What they're saying: "There’s no bottom to the degree which he’s willing to degrade himself and the country for that matter," Romney, a staunch Trump critic, said at the U.S. Capitol Monday.

The other side: In a statement, Trump defended the dinner, saying it was supposed to be between him and Ye. Trump added he didn't know Ye would bring Fuentes, whom "he had never met" and "knew nothing about."

The big picture: Many Utah Republican leaders have increasingly distanced themselves from Trump, who recently announced his 2024 presidential bid.

  • On Nov. 14, a coalition of 86 mostly Republican elected officials in Utah instead threw their support behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to consider a presidential run.
  • The move came after Trump faced blame for several key GOP candidates losing their respective races during the midterm elections.
