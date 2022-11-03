You can now get a vitamin IV drip at the Salt Lake City airport

Flyers traveling through the Salt Lake City International Airport can now book an appointment for a virtual yoga class or 45-minute vitamin IV drip before getting on their flights.

Driving the news: Treat, a health and wellness company, held its grand opening Wednesday in Concourse B of the airport.

The intrigue: The New York-based company also offers showers, rapid COVID-19 PCR tests, STD testing, and private rooms for fitness classes or even taking a nap.

Treat's shower room. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

Context: While the airport has added new restaurants and bars in recent years as part of its ongoing expansion, this is the first wellness retailer of its kind, Bill Wyatt, executive director of airports for Salt Lake City, told Axios.

"This is something that's been lacking," he said.

State of play: Scott Milford, CEO of Treat's parent company XWELL, told Axios that they chose Salt Lake City International Airport as the company's third location because we're a top wellness city.

Milford said the integration of health and wellness provides travelers with "an oasis to kind of step away from the hectic hustle and bustle of an airport like Salt Lake City and just kind of unwind."

He added that Treat is geared toward travelers with long layovers or delayed flights.

Yes, but: While a shower costs about $35, the IV drip will set you back nearly $210.

Zoom out: Treat also has locations in Phoenix and New York City airports.