Utah is among the top 10 healthiest states in the U.S., according to the annual Sharecare Community Well-Being Index of state rankings released last week.

Details: Sharecare, a digital health company, and the Boston University School of Public Health measured each state's physical, financial, social, community, and purposefulness well-being domains.

It also considered a state's food access, resources, health care, economic security, and housing and transportation.

Driving the news: Utah ranked No. 10 for overall well-being for the second year in a row.

Western states such as California (6th), Colorado (7th), and Washington (9th) ranked ahead of us.

We also ranked No. 2 in the nation for economic security.

Yes, but: Utah ranked dead last in the U.S. when it came to resource access, which the report described as "the proximity of key community resources such as libraries, churches, senior employment, and more."

What the report said: "There were no top-ranked states among the top 10 for resource access, demonstrating that communities across the country can and are able to thrive in areas with less access to institutions per capita – in particular, in areas with high population density."