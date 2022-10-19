2022 election results could shift Salt Lake County from purple to red

A precinct-by-precinct breakdown of Biden and Trump margins in 2020 in Salt Lake County shows a sharp divide from northeast to southwest. Source: Utah Geospatial Resource Center

As Election Day approaches, we'll be providing rundowns of the most-watched races and issues.

We'll look at Congressional elections soon, so put those out of your mind, and peek into your own backyard.

Driving the news: This election could signal a conservative shift in Salt Lake County, with several Republican candidates leaning relatively far right in a historically purple county.

President Joe Biden defeated former President Trump by nearly 11 points in the county in 2020.

But the county council is 6-3 in favor of Republicans and could skew further right if they hold their seats.

State of play: Multiple Republican candidates are trying to distance themselves from far-right statements and connections with Nov. 8 approaching.

Goud Maragani, a county clerk candidate who has advanced false claims of election fraud in 2020, is now saying he no longer believes the election was "stolen."

State school board candidate Christina Boggess stressed in a recent debate that she wasn't endorsed by the right-wing Utah Parents United, a group she has worked with previously.

District Attorney candidate Danielle Ahn recently told The Salt Lake Tribune, "I'm not here to defend the Federalist Society" after criticism that she was recently the president of a local student chapter.

The other side: Democrats are highlighting those ties, describing candidates as introducing "extremism" to a relatively centrist county.

Yes, but: It's unclear whether there actually are a lot of centrist voters here.

2020 election maps show an even but sharp geographic divide, with Republican voters clustered in the south and Democrats in the north.

Zoom in: In many of the county's highest-turnout precincts — the foothills down to 1300 East and most of the southwest neighborhoods — the favored presidential candidate won by double-digits, while results tended to be closer in lower-turnout precincts.

Political segregation goes hand-in-hand with polarization, as like-minded communities effectively create echo chambers, Princeton researchers found.

The bottom line: If Salt Lake's likeliest voters are already as polarized as the maps suggest, extremism by candidates (or allegations of it) may not affect their votes very much in either direction.