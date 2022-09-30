Sen. Mike Lee's re-election campaign released a video this week promoting Vice President Mike Pence's endorsement in the closely watched U.S. Senate race versus independent candidate Evan McMullin.

Between the lines: Pence's backing of Lee, who is seeking his third Senate term, could prove significant in Utah where many Republicans have shown lukewarm support for former President Donald Trump.

Yes, and: Lee's re-election campaign did not promote Trump's endorsement made in April, ahead of the Utah GOP primaries, the Deseret News reported.

What they're saying: "Utah and America need six more years of Sen. Mike Lee in a Republican majority in the U.S. Senate," Pence said in the video appearing next to Lee during a recent visit to Utah. "Our nation in so many ways is in crisis and now, more than ever, we need strong, principled conservative leadership."

Of note: Pence has not written off running in the 2024 presidential election.

Zoom out: Pence has also endorsed Arkansas GOP gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Wisconsin Republican Sen. Todd Young ahead of the November midterms.

By the numbers: A Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll of registered Utah voters last week found the race between Lee and McMullin is tightening.