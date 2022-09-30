Sen. Mike Lee touts Mike Pence's endorsement in Utah Senate race
Sen. Mike Lee's re-election campaign released a video this week promoting Vice President Mike Pence's endorsement in the closely watched U.S. Senate race versus independent candidate Evan McMullin.
Between the lines: Pence's backing of Lee, who is seeking his third Senate term, could prove significant in Utah where many Republicans have shown lukewarm support for former President Donald Trump.
Yes, and: Lee's re-election campaign did not promote Trump's endorsement made in April, ahead of the Utah GOP primaries, the Deseret News reported.
What they're saying: "Utah and America need six more years of Sen. Mike Lee in a Republican majority in the U.S. Senate," Pence said in the video appearing next to Lee during a recent visit to Utah. "Our nation in so many ways is in crisis and now, more than ever, we need strong, principled conservative leadership."
Of note: Pence has not written off running in the 2024 presidential election.
Zoom out: Pence has also endorsed Arkansas GOP gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Wisconsin Republican Sen. Todd Young ahead of the November midterms.
By the numbers: A Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll of registered Utah voters last week found the race between Lee and McMullin is tightening.
- 36% of registered voters surveyed said they would cast a vote for Lee, while 34% said they'd vote for McMullin.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.