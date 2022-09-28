Utah's craft brewery sales saw mixed results in 2021

Credit: Data: Brewers Association; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Utah's largest craft breweries saw mixed results in 2021, a year after the pandemic limited indoor gatherings and crippled the industry.

By the numbers: UTOG Brewery in Ogden was the state's fastest-growing craft brewery with a 104% increase in sales, according to an Axios analysis of data from the Brewers Association.

The state's largest craft brewer last year, formerly called the Utah Brewers Cooperative — which included Wasatch and Squatters — saw a 5% decline in sales last year.

T.F. Brewing and Uinta Brewing Co. also saw declining sales.

Kiitos and Moab breweries each saw an 11% and 10% increase in sales, respectively.

Zoom out: The U.S. craft beer industry grew by 8% in 2021.

In 2021, Utah saw one brewery close and one open.

Between the lines: The annual data — published for its members in the New Brewer journal and analyzed by Axios Denver's John Frank — is the most comprehensive breakdown of the state's craft beer industry.

Yes, but: Not all craft brewers are represented in the rankings because some do not submit sales and production data to the Colorado-based Brewers Association, the industry's trade group.

Our analysis looked at sales from breweries, brewpubs and taprooms, but excluded contract brewers.

Also excluded are local breweries that don't meet the definition of independent.

What's next: The association's Bart Watson, who compiled the data, says 2022 is producing mixed results and growth projected near 4–5%.

Inflation in the cost of raw goods, particularly grain, is hurting the industry. So is competition from other alcohol products, such as canned cocktails and seltzers.

One clear pandemic recovery, he said in a recent industry briefing: "At the brewery sales are stronger and still growing so that's a bright spot."

The bottom line: For the next year, Watson sees an elevated "long-term growth rate … but below [2021] when there was still strong growth bouncing back from those pandemic losses."