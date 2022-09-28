Utah's craft brewery sales saw mixed results in 2021
Utah's largest craft breweries saw mixed results in 2021, a year after the pandemic limited indoor gatherings and crippled the industry.
By the numbers: UTOG Brewery in Ogden was the state's fastest-growing craft brewery with a 104% increase in sales, according to an Axios analysis of data from the Brewers Association.
- The state's largest craft brewer last year, formerly called the Utah Brewers Cooperative — which included Wasatch and Squatters — saw a 5% decline in sales last year.
- T.F. Brewing and Uinta Brewing Co. also saw declining sales.
- Kiitos and Moab breweries each saw an 11% and 10% increase in sales, respectively.
Zoom out: The U.S. craft beer industry grew by 8% in 2021.
- In 2021, Utah saw one brewery close and one open.
Between the lines: The annual data — published for its members in the New Brewer journal and analyzed by Axios Denver's John Frank — is the most comprehensive breakdown of the state's craft beer industry.
Yes, but: Not all craft brewers are represented in the rankings because some do not submit sales and production data to the Colorado-based Brewers Association, the industry's trade group.
- Our analysis looked at sales from breweries, brewpubs and taprooms, but excluded contract brewers.
- Also excluded are local breweries that don't meet the definition of independent.
What's next: The association's Bart Watson, who compiled the data, says 2022 is producing mixed results and growth projected near 4–5%.
- Inflation in the cost of raw goods, particularly grain, is hurting the industry. So is competition from other alcohol products, such as canned cocktails and seltzers.
- One clear pandemic recovery, he said in a recent industry briefing: "At the brewery sales are stronger and still growing so that's a bright spot."
The bottom line: For the next year, Watson sees an elevated "long-term growth rate … but below [2021] when there was still strong growth bouncing back from those pandemic losses."
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.