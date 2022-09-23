An in-person look at the 20 Utah state flag semifinalists

The 20 semifinal flag designs were presented in front of the Utah Capitol Thursday for an in-person look.

What they're saying: "Until now, Utahns have never had a chance to weigh in or offer their ideas for what their state flag should look like," Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said.

Gareth Fry, a member of the design review subcommittee, acknowledged change is difficult and many people might not be enthusiastic about the new look.

"But I hope that over time we will look back and remember that this truly was a statewide conversation and that together, we designed a new way to convey our shared love of Utah," he said.

Meet a designer: Skyline High School senior Benjamin Benson said he was thrilled to see his design.

The 17-year-old Millcreek resident's proposed flag features the state flower, the sego lily, and an eight-point star to represent the eight tribal nations in Utah.

Background: State lawmakers Sen. Dan McCay (R-Riverton) and Rep. Steve Handy (R-Layton) co-sponsored legislation to create the Utah State Flag Task Force in 2021.

Over 5,000 designs were submitted this year before the task force narrowed it down to the top 20 earlier this month.

What's next: Henderson encouraged the public to visit flag.utah.gov to provide feedback until Oct. 5.