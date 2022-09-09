Delicate Arch? Snowy peaks? More beehives? Those are some of the options among the 20 semi-finalists for Utah's new state flag design.

Driving the news: The state's Flag Task Force unveiled the 20 designs Thursday night.

The public can view and comment on them until Oct. 5.

What they're saying: A LOT. Here are some of the reactions.

Courtesy State Flag Task Force

"Looks too much like Delta for me," tweeted Utah Rep. Andrew Stoddard (D-Sandy).

Courtesy State Flag Task Force

"Dollar store Tennessee flag," wrote Salt Lake Tribune reporter Bryan Schott.

Courtesy State Flag Task Force

"We pick the Poké Ball flag," replied City Cast producer Emily Means.

The big picture: Utah's current flag is considered to be among the nation's worst, according to design principles by the North American Vexillological Association.

Many of these designs echo the simplicity of our Four Corners neighbors, whose flags are ranked among the best.

The intrigue: A beehive appears in nearly half of the 20 designs, a nod to the state's nickname and symbolizing "community," "industry" and "prosperity," according to the task force.

Yes, but: The Mormon significance of the beehive is what made it a Utah icon. Some critics say the flag should represent all Utahns rather than the dominant religion.

The Mormon significance of the beehive is what made it a Utah icon. Some critics say the flag should represent all Utahns rather than the dominant religion. Reality check: Utah flag enthusiasts say state lawmakers — about 90% of whom are Latter-day Saints — are unlikely to approve a flag that doesn't include a beehive.

Of note: Diagonal crosses in red and blue with stars also raised concerns that the image evokes the Confederate flag and its pro-slavery history.

1 cool thing: Groups of eight stars, or eight-pointed stars appear in most of the designs. Those represent Utah's eight federally-recognized tribal nations.

What's next: The task force expects to select a final design to propose to the legislature in late fall.