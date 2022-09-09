Utah's proposed state flag designs prompt derision, pleasure, debate
Delicate Arch? Snowy peaks? More beehives? Those are some of the options among the 20 semi-finalists for Utah's new state flag design.
Driving the news: The state's Flag Task Force unveiled the 20 designs Thursday night.
- The public can view and comment on them until Oct. 5.
What they're saying: A LOT. Here are some of the reactions.
- "Looks too much like Delta for me," tweeted Utah Rep. Andrew Stoddard (D-Sandy).
- "Dollar store Tennessee flag," wrote Salt Lake Tribune reporter Bryan Schott.
- "We pick the Poké Ball flag," replied City Cast producer Emily Means.
The big picture: Utah's current flag is considered to be among the nation's worst, according to design principles by the North American Vexillological Association.
- Many of these designs echo the simplicity of our Four Corners neighbors, whose flags are ranked among the best.
The intrigue: A beehive appears in nearly half of the 20 designs, a nod to the state's nickname and symbolizing "community," "industry" and "prosperity," according to the task force.
- Yes, but: The Mormon significance of the beehive is what made it a Utah icon. Some critics say the flag should represent all Utahns rather than the dominant religion.
- Reality check: Utah flag enthusiasts say state lawmakers — about 90% of whom are Latter-day Saints — are unlikely to approve a flag that doesn't include a beehive.
Of note: Diagonal crosses in red and blue with stars also raised concerns that the image evokes the Confederate flag and its pro-slavery history.
1 cool thing: Groups of eight stars, or eight-pointed stars appear in most of the designs. Those represent Utah's eight federally-recognized tribal nations.
What's next: The task force expects to select a final design to propose to the legislature in late fall.
