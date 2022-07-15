4 great places to get burgers in Salt Lake City

There are plenty of places to get burgers — especially pastrami burgers — in Salt Lake City, but who stands out above the rest?

Here are four terrific spots to get your fix. (Obviously, as a reader reminded us, fries and fry sauce are required.)

Reader Casey C's. thought bubble: Whereas Colorado boasts burgers pricey and thick, "Utah's version is more often eaten in a car after being picked up in a drive-thru, or soggily at home 20 minutes later."

Why it stands out: Open since 1978, this local favorite is credited with popularizing the pastrami burger. The iconic Crown Burger is loaded with pastrami and garnished with thousand island dressing and lettuce and tomato.

Find all Salt Lake locations here.

Why it stands out: Dig into this casual eatery's Johnny Utah with turkey pastrami or get it "Proper Style" with caramelized onions, cheese and the house sauce. (Plus: They offer vegetarian and vegan options.)

Address: 865 Main St.

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11am–10pm and Friday-Saturday 11am–11pm.

Photo: Proper Burger Co.

Why it stands out: Intentional toppings elevate this fast food nosh — it's basically our trademark Smart Brevity in a burger.

Find all Salt Lake locations here.

Why it stands out: Making fry sauce famous is part of this classic chain's acclaim. Not to mention their iconic quarter-pound ground chuck burger.

Find all three area locations here.