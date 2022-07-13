Utah leaders name The Point's developer partner
Utah leaders revealed the developer partner Tuesday for The Point, the 600 acres of state-owned land in Draper where the Utah State Prison has sat since the 1950s.
- The Point of the Mountain State Land Authority chose the development group Lincoln-Colmena-Wadsworth to lead the first phase of the project's development.
Why it matters: The Point, a mixed-use development project considered one of the largest of its kind in state history, is projected to create tens of thousands of jobs and establish a major economic hub in Salt Lake County.
- It will also be located just a few miles north of Silicon Slopes — the state's burgeoning tech community in Lehi.
Details: The Lincoln Property Company is based in Dallas, and the Colmena Group and Wadsworth Development Group are based in Utah.
- The framework plan includes splitting The Point into seven distinct districts.
- It will be designed as a walkable "15-minute city" with residential, commercial, office and entertainment spaces.
- Parks, trails and open space will make up a quarter of The Point.
What they're saying: It's one of the great economic and quality-of-life opportunities in the history of our state," said Alan Matheson, the executive director of the Point of the Mountain State Land Authority. He spoke yesterday at the Utah Capitol.
- He said it will be a space that "will accommodate people from all walks of life."
Between the lines: With the state projected to nearly double its population by 2060, Utah leaders have argued more mixed-used developments are needed.
Meanwhile, the demolition of the Utah State Prison will soon commence.
- It will relocate to a new $1.05 billion facility five miles west of the Salt Lake City International Airport.
What's next: Project leaders are asking the public for input on an iconic feature for The Point.
- You can take the 5-minute survey here. It closes on Aug. 31.
Our editor Ross' thought bubble: Please pick something that makes more sense than the massive contraption outside the aquarium.
