Walmart tops Richmond grocer list despite losing market share

Data: Chain Store Guide; Note: Stores under the same brand name have been combined, e.g. Walmart and Walmart Supercenter; Chart: Axios Visuals Walmart is once again the most popular grocery chain in the Richmond area, but the megastore saw a notable drop in market share last year. Why it matters: Walmart has held the top spot as Richmond's most shopped at grocery store since 2019.

That year it ousted Kroger, which barely and briefly claimed the most popular title in 2018.

State of play: Walmart commanded just under 22% of Richmond's grocery spending dollars in 2023, according to data shared with Axios by Chain Store Guide, which tracks the retail and food service industries.

Chain Store Guide measures all 17 localities in the Richmond region.

Zoom in: Walmart saw $1.09 billion (yes, billion) in sales from its 15 stores in the region last year.

Perennial runner-up Kroger, with 18 stores, saw just over $1.07 billion and 20% of the regional market share — up from its roughly 18% in 2022 and 2021.

The two chains were separated in 2023 sales by around $17 million — and you know what they say about money: A million here, a million there, eventually it adds up to real money.

Zoom out: Richmond's grocery wars have been going strong for decades, since our beloved homegrown grocery chain, Ukrop's, put its 25 stores up for sale in 2009.