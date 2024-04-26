Walmart tops Richmond grocer list despite losing market share

State of play: Walmart commanded just under 22% of Richmond's grocery spending dollars in 2023, according to data shared with Axios by Chain Store Guide, which tracks the retail and food service industries.
Chain Store Guide measures all 17 localities in the Richmond region.
Zoom in: Walmart saw $1.09 billion (yes, billion) in sales from its 15 stores in the region last year.
Perennial runner-up Kroger, with 18 stores, saw just over $1.07 billion and 20% of the regional market share — up from its roughly 18% in 2022 and 2021.
The two chains were separated in 2023 sales by around $17 million — and you know what they say about money: A million here, a million there, eventually it adds up to real money.
Zoom out: Richmond's grocery wars have been going strong for decades, since our beloved homegrown grocery chain, Ukrop's, put its 25 stores up for sale in 2009.