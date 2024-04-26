Apr 26, 2024 - Business

Walmart tops Richmond grocer list despite losing market share

headshot
Data: Chain Store Guide; Note: Stores under the same brand name have been combined, e.g. Walmart and Walmart Supercenter; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: Chain Store Guide; Note: Stores under the same brand name have been combined, e.g. Walmart and Walmart Supercenter; Chart: Axios Visuals

Walmart is once again the most popular grocery chain in the Richmond area, but the megastore saw a notable drop in market share last year.

Why it matters: Walmart has held the top spot as Richmond's most shopped at grocery store since 2019.

State of play: Walmart commanded just under 22% of Richmond's grocery spending dollars in 2023, according to data shared with Axios by Chain Store Guide, which tracks the retail and food service industries.

  • Chain Store Guide measures all 17 localities in the Richmond region.

Zoom in: Walmart saw $1.09 billion (yes, billion) in sales from its 15 stores in the region last year.

  • Perennial runner-up Kroger, with 18 stores, saw just over $1.07 billion and 20% of the regional market share — up from its roughly 18% in 2022 and 2021.
  • The two chains were separated in 2023 sales by around $17 million — and you know what they say about money: A million here, a million there, eventually it adds up to real money.

Zoom out: Richmond's grocery wars have been going strong for decades, since our beloved homegrown grocery chain, Ukrop's, put its 25 stores up for sale in 2009.

  • It was the same year Ukrop's lost its No. 1 local grocery market share ranking, a position it held for more than 20 years.
  • Today, what's left of the Ukrop's supermarket footprint are 14 Publix stores, and a distant fourth place — but growing — market share in Richmond.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more