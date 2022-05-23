Walmart is Richmond's favorite grocery store

Walmart is once again the top grocery store in Richmond by market share, according to a recent report from sales-tracking firm Chain Store Guide.

The mega-chain commanded 22.6% of the Richmond region's grocery spending dollars in 2021 and raked in nearly $980 million in local grocery sales despite having just 15 local stores — fewer than second and third place grocers, Kroger (18 stores) and Food Lion (54).

Why it matters: The pandemic changed many things about the way we live, shop and eat, but brand loyalty in grocery stores doesn't appear to be one of them. Walmart has been Richmonders' favorite — hovering around 22% of local market share — since at least 2019, according to the report.

Chain Store Guides, LLC; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Rounding out the list: 11. Lidl (1.64% market share), 12. Dollar Tree; Family Dollar (1.61%), 13. Dollar General (1.5%), 14. Walmart Neighborhood Market (1.22%), 15. The Fresh Market (0.98%), 16. Whole Foods (0.88%), 17. Trader Joes (0.61%).

Details: Chain Store Guide, which measures the Richmond region (all 17 localities within it) reported:

The region spent ​​$4.3 billion on groceries in 2021. BILLION!

That's 517,448 households

With an average household size of 2.5 people

Whose average household income is $100,727

With a per capita income of $39,694

The region spends ​​4.83% of its income on groceries.

What we're watching: With inflation on everyone's mind and grocery prices up nearly 11% year over year, we're watching to see if the budget-friendly relative newcomers Aldi and Lidl make any market strides here this year.