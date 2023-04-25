Data: Chain Store Guide; Note: Stores under the same brand name have been combined, e.g. Walmart and Walmart Supercenter; Chart: Axios Visuals

Walmart is the most popular grocery chain in the Richmond area, with 23.3% of the market share as of last year, according to sales-tracking firm Chain Store Guide.

Kroger and Food Lion are the second-and third-most-popular grocers, with 18.1% and 14.2% of the local market share, respectively.

Of note: Walmart has been Richmonders' favorite since at least 2019, and nearly every grocery chain in the Richmond area lost some market share over last year's report, except Walmart and Lidl.

Walmart saw a slight gain year over year, and German-based Lidl nearly doubled its share last year.

The big picture: While national grocery behemoths such as Walmart are typically among the most popular grocers — if not the most popular — in any given city, local and regional favorites can give the big box stores a run for their money.

By the numbers: The amount Americans spend on groceries is getting crushed by the amount we spend dining out in the post-pandemic era.

"People spent 20.7% more at restaurants than they spent on groceries in 2022 — and that figure rose to 29.5% in the first two months of the year, according to Commerce Department data compiled by JLL," Axios' Nathan Bomey writes.

What's next: Amazon — which acquired Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.4 billion — is looking to dramatically expand the grocery wing of its commerce empire, Axios' Richard Collings and Kimberly Chin write.