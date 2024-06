Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: National UFO Reporting Center, U.S. Census; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals Richmond is dominating the UFO spotting game in Virginia. The big picture: Between 2000 and 2023, the city had the third-most UFO sightings in the state, according to National UFO Reporting Center data.

And at 61 UFO sightings per 100,000 residents, we're at nearly twice the national average of 34.3, report Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick, Erin Davis and Alice Feng.

Yes, but: Our metro area didn't do so hot at 25 sightings per capita.

But neither does Richmond when compared to Lincoln County, Nevada — which is home to Area 51 and has the most in the U.S. with 820.9 per 100,000 residents.

Why it matters: Discussion and reports of UFOs — or the more modern term, UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena) — have become more mainstream in recent years amid a push for answers from lawmakers and others.

And as the dramatic Chinese spy balloon encounter accelerated fears of UFOs as a national security concern last year, a Virginia sighting was at the center of congressional hearings.

Flashback: Virginia's history with flying objects spans decades, with the Times-Dispatch reporting on UFO sightings as early as the 1950s.

The stories include Richmond police chases, town meetings to decide how to handle them and alien abductions in Mineral.

The bottom line: There's no solid proof yet that aliens are real, and most sightings are likely military activity.

But keep your eyes peeled, Richmond.

