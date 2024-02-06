Richmond is on the rise as a top performing city when stacked against every other major metro in the nation.

Driving the news: RVA was one of five large metros that saw a significant gain in its ranking in Best Performing Cities, an annual big deal list put out by the Milken Institute and released first to Axios.

The nonpartisan nonprofit think tank assessed 403 U.S. metropolitan areas using 12 economic metrics, based on data from January 2022-August 2023.

Why it matters: The report looks at wages, job growth, cost of living and the presence of high tech industries — and gives cities bragging rights.

Zoom in: Richmond jumped 70 slots in this year's ranking, from No. 160 last year to No. 90 for 2024, driven largely by strong job gains in the leisure and hospitality industry.

Richmond was one of five cities that "benefited primarily from robust employment growth between 2021 and 2023," the report found.

And was one of three (along with Houston and Elgin, Illinois) that saw between 8% and 15% growth in hospitality jobs.

The move also makes Richmond a Tier 3 city, up from its Tier 4 ranking last year.

Yes, but: Richmond barely cracked the top 100, while two North Carolina cities (Raleigh and Charlotte) landed in the top 10.

(Plus, Tier 3 out of 5 isn't necessarily something to brag about.)

But, but, but: At No. 90, Richmond ranked higher than NoVa and the DMV (No. 98) and Virginia Beach (No. 176).

Of note: This year's rankings took two new factors into consideration: income inequality and "resilience," defined as a city's ability to withstand severe weather and economic turmoil.

Zoom out: Austin, Raleigh, Boise, Salt Lake City, Provo, Nashville, Northwest Arkansas, Dallas, Olympia and Charlotte are Milken's top 10 Best Performing Cities.

Austin nabbed the top spot because of its "rapid growth in jobs, wages, and high tech," per the report.

What they're saying: "These rankings really look at growth," Maggie Switek, an author of the Milken report, tells Axios. "What we mean by top-performing is that these are the cities that are growing the fastest."