Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Dumplings for all! Image: Courtesy of Ugly Dumplings

Karri here, back again to round up all the delicious restaurant news happening in town.

🥟 Ugly Dumpling — a full service dumpling restaurant out of New Jersey — is set to open its first Richmond location this summer at Willow Lawn.

It'll land on that little outpost near the Starbucks on the Kroger side of the mall, and will be Richmond's third dumpling-dedicated restaurant to open in the last few months.

🥩 Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, the high-end steakhouse chain out of Texas, opens its first Virginia location Monday at 4pm at Short Pump Town Center.

🚨 Scott's Shawarma is open for business in its new Robinson Street, Fan District home.

🫗 District 5, the massive bar and nightclub on Main near Meadow in the Fan District, is shutting down for a few days this month to rebrand.

The restaurant will close the day after Valentine's Day and reopen a week later to deliver a "new sports experience," per its Facebook page.

🎂 Brecotea, the Asian-inspired bakery and bubble tea spot, opened its third Richmond-area location and first in Chesterfield at 11544 Busy St.

It's now open every Thursday through Sunday.

☕️ Roastology closed its Fan shop Sunday to prepare for its move to Scott's Addition.

It should be open in its new home by the end of the month.

🍜 Pho 60 Café is now open at 10201 Midlothian Turnpike, in the old Viet Huang spot, according to the Times-Dispatch.

☂️ Yellow Umbrella Provisions, Richmond's beloved market and fishmonger, is taking over The Stables Market space at Libbie Mill, per BizSense.

The Stables Market closed last week, according to its Facebook. Yellow Umbrella should be up and running in the spot by spring, offering retail items, grab and go, and fresh seafood.

Its Scott's Addition concept, Ballast, is still on track for a summer opening.

🧑🏻‍🍳 Chef's Kitchen, a "fusion" restaurant serving American-Italian and Indian food, should open in the next few weeks in Berkeley Hotel in Shockoe Slip, BizSense reports.

🧆 Susie's, a Jewish and Moroccan cafe from the folks behind the Susie & Esther pop-up, should open in the fall at the corners of Main and Harvie streets in the Fan, Richmond Mag reports.