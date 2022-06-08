Texas-based Perry's Steakhouse & Grille opening in Richmond
The price of beef might be up, but that's not stopping Texas-based Perry's Steakhouse & Grille from opening its first Virginia location at Short Pump Town Center.
Details: The high-end steakhouse is expected to open in the summer of 2023 on the outer rung and Broad Street side of Short Pump mall, nestled between Red Robin and Cooper's Hawk.
- It'll seat 350 people, including on a patio.
- It will also have a full bar, plus four private dining rooms.
The food: Perry's specializes in very good cuts of "butcher-fresh steaks," according to the press release. Think Wagyu and Upper Choice, both of which sound fancy.
- A quick peek at its menu in nearby Raleigh shows steaks run for about $35-$65.
- There's also seafood, appetizers and a vegan menu.
Insider tip: Perry's got its start in Texas, and our colleagues at Axios Dallas and Axios Austin tell us it's a hot spot there for politicos and other Texas bigwigs.
- Also, none of our Axios Texas colleagues would turn down a free meal there. But of course they wouldn't accept one from these politicos, so we all must dare to dream.
What to know: The Perry's folks say they've been eyeballing Richmond for a location for some time because of its stellar food scene.
- "[Richmond] has evolved into a thriving culinary destination on the East Coast, and Perry's is looking forward to contributing to the local dining scene with our eclectic design and award-winning menu," Perry's chief strategy officer Lesa Sorrentino tells Axios.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.