Texas-based Perry's Steakhouse & Grille opening in Richmond

Karri Peifer
A rendering of Perry's at Short pump
Rendering of the Perry's Steakhouse & Grille. Photo courtsey of Perry's

The price of beef might be up, but that's not stopping Texas-based Perry's Steakhouse & Grille from opening its first Virginia location at Short Pump Town Center.

Details: The high-end steakhouse is expected to open in the summer of 2023 on the outer rung and Broad Street side of Short Pump mall, nestled between Red Robin and Cooper's Hawk.

  • It'll seat 350 people, including on a patio.
  • It will also have a full bar, plus four private dining rooms.

The food: Perry's specializes in very good cuts of "butcher-fresh steaks," according to the press release. Think Wagyu and Upper Choice, both of which sound fancy.

  • A quick peek at its menu in nearby Raleigh shows steaks run for about $35-$65.
  • There's also seafood, appetizers and a vegan menu.

Insider tip: Perry's got its start in Texas, and our colleagues at Axios Dallas and Axios Austin tell us it's a hot spot there for politicos and other Texas bigwigs.

  • Also, none of our Axios Texas colleagues would turn down a free meal there. But of course they wouldn't accept one from these politicos, so we all must dare to dream.

What to know: The Perry's folks say they've been eyeballing Richmond for a location for some time because of its stellar food scene.

  • "[Richmond] has evolved into a thriving culinary destination on the East Coast, and Perry's is looking forward to contributing to the local dining scene with our eclectic design and award-winning menu," Perry's chief strategy officer Lesa Sorrentino tells Axios.

Peep the menu here.

