Texas-based Perry's Steakhouse & Grille opening in Richmond

The price of beef might be up, but that's not stopping Texas-based Perry's Steakhouse & Grille from opening its first Virginia location at Short Pump Town Center.

Details: The high-end steakhouse is expected to open in the summer of 2023 on the outer rung and Broad Street side of Short Pump mall, nestled between Red Robin and Cooper's Hawk.

It'll seat 350 people, including on a patio.

It will also have a full bar, plus four private dining rooms.

The food: Perry's specializes in very good cuts of "butcher-fresh steaks," according to the press release. Think Wagyu and Upper Choice, both of which sound fancy.

A quick peek at its menu in nearby Raleigh shows steaks run for about $35-$65.

There's also seafood, appetizers and a vegan menu.

Insider tip: Perry's got its start in Texas, and our colleagues at Axios Dallas and Axios Austin tell us it's a hot spot there for politicos and other Texas bigwigs.

Also, none of our Axios Texas colleagues would turn down a free meal there. But of course they wouldn't accept one from these politicos, so we all must dare to dream.

What to know: The Perry's folks say they've been eyeballing Richmond for a location for some time because of its stellar food scene.

"[Richmond] has evolved into a thriving culinary destination on the East Coast, and Perry's is looking forward to contributing to the local dining scene with our eclectic design and award-winning menu," Perry's chief strategy officer Lesa Sorrentino tells Axios.

Peep the menu here.