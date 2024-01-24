Carytown tapas and more Richmond restaurant news

New eats are incoming for Richmond, so let's hop to it.

🇪🇸 Carytown finally has a tapas restaurant with Importante Bodega Bar.

The restaurant opened at the end of the year at 3031 W. Cary St. and serves Spanish-influenced small plates (also available to order in a full portion) like spreads, seafood dishes and croquettes, plus a Spanish-heavy cheese and charcuterie menu and wine list.

Importante is open daily for dinner, plus weekend lunch.

🦪 Lillian, an oyster and cocktail restaurant, opened last week at 3001 W. Leigh St. in Scott's Addition.

The new spot is from the Lost Letter team and serves seafood towers, spiced sardines, roasted oysters and more in a space dominated by a massive wrap-around bar, Richmond magazine reports.

Lillian is open for dinner every day but Monday, plus weekend lunch.

🧋 Coco + Hazel is closing its Tuckahoe location at the end of February after five years in business.

New owners took over the milkshake and espresso bar business last fall. The new owners wrote in an Instagram post that rent for the West End space is going up and they can't commit to another five years given the precarious state of the food industry.

Instead, the Coco team plans to shift resources to its Bon Air location and focus on growing that business and its offering in the coming months.

🚚 Roastology, the Fan District coffee shop on Cary that sold its building last year, has a new location. They're moving to 3015 W. Clay St. in Scott's Addition and should be open there by the end of February, per BizSense.

☕️ Meanwhile, BizSense has the details on 7 Brew Coffee, an Arkansas-based coffee chain that's set to open its first Richmond location at 11 Le Gordon Drive in Midlothian by the end of May.