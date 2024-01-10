What to expect in the 2024 General Assembly session

It's the second week of the year, which means it's time for a new legislative session in Virginia.

What's happening: The General Assembly convenes today for its 2024 session, which is scheduled to run for at least 60 days.

Why it matters: This isn't your grandpappy's state legislature. Everything from the leadership and building, with its pizza-oven centerpiece snack bar, to around a third of lawmakers is brand-spanking new this year.

Today's state legislature is the most diverse ever following last year's wave of retirements and subsequent elections that gave Democrats control of both chambers, per the Washington Post.

And it's younger. Sen. Scott A. Surovell told the Post that at age 52, he went from being the third-youngest state senator to the 11th. "I can tell you this: Our basketball team's going to be a lot better," he said.

Yes, but: Democrats only hold two-seat majorities, meaning Gov. Glenn Youngkin has veto power. So compromise will be needed to get through any meaningful legislation this session.

State of play: Here are some of the issues we're watching this session.

🏥 Abortion: Democrats are taking their first swing at enshrining abortion rights into the state constitution through resolutions.

Even if passed, that's only part one of a yearslong amendment process.

💸 Budget: Lawmakers must pass a new two-year state budget this session (last year's budget, you might recall, was, er, delayed). Youngkin has already submitted his proposal, which includes a bump in the state sales tax from 4.3% to 5.2% and cuts personal income taxes across the board by 12%.

Of note: The stakes are high for the governor as this will be the only spending plan he guides from start to finish.

🎓 Legacy admissions: Democrats are pursuing a ban on legacy admissions at Virginia's public colleges, Virginia Mercury reports.

The move comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision striking down affirmative action last year.

🧠 Mental health: Among the few bipartisan priorities is expanding mental health support statewide, especially after a scathing government report urged the overhaul of Virginia's psychiatric hospital system last month.

Youngkin previously proposed an additional $500 million toward behavioral health.

💸 Minimum wage: In the first bills filed this session, Democrats are seeking to raise the state's minimum wage from $12 per hour to $13.50 by 2025 and $15 an hour by 2026.

🏀 Arena: ICYMI, Virginia is hoping to relocate the Capitals and Wizards sports teams to a new $2 billion complex with an arena in Alexandria.

But first, Youngkin needs the GA to pass legislation to create a sports and entertainment authority, so it could issue $1.5 billion in bonds for the project, per the Post.

🗳️ Voting rights: Virginia is one of two states that permanently strips voting rights from people with any felony convictions regardless of time served.