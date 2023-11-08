Virginia Democrats hold Senate, dashing Youngkin’s hopes for GOP takeover

Virginia Democrats held their majority in the state Senate in Tuesday's elections, dashing Gov. Glenn Youngkin's hopes of closing out his term with a GOP-controlled General Assembly.

Why it matters: A 15-week abortion ban sought by Youngkin, among an array of other conservative priorities, is effectively dead.

State of play: As of 11pm, Democrats had won at least a 21-seat majority in the 40-member Senate, with two other races still too close to call.

Zoom out: Control of the House of Delegates remains uncertain, but Democrats were within reach of flipping the chamber with a handful of key contests yet to be called.

What they're saying: "It's official: there will be absolutely no abortion ban legislation sent to Glenn Youngkin's desk for the duration of his term in office, period," Sen. Mamie Lock, chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus, said in a statement.

Between the lines: Youngkin's attempts to overcome the GOP's post-Roe headwinds drew national attention, but ultimately fell flat.

Youngkin and most GOP candidates campaigned on a 15-week ban, which they attempted to frame as a "reasonable compromise." Virginia law currently allows abortions through the second trimester, or 26 weeks.

Meanwhile, Democrats campaigned heavily on promises to block any new abortion restrictions proposed by Republicans.

Catch up fast: Republicans had been hoping to maintain momentum from 2021, when the party regained control of the House and Youngkin's victory made him the first Republican to win a statewide election in more than a decade.

Youngkin raised $19 million from GOP mega donors around the country for the effort, was closely involved in recruiting candidates and campaigned extensively around the state.

The big picture: The results don't leave Youngkin much to look forward to during his last two years in office.

Democrats will be able to continue to block most of the legislation his administration and other Republicans propose.

And the national attention he's enjoyed for flipping Virginia in 2021 could wane following this year's defeats.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.