A comfy new committee room. Photo: Courtesy of Virginia Department of General Services

The General Assembly's stately new office tower on Broad Street is finally done.

What's happening: Officials will cut the ribbon at 1pm Wednesday, after which the nearly $300 million structure will open to the public for tours.

Why it matters: The building promises to ease some of the pains of participatory government in Virginia with amenities like cushioned seating and charging ports.

Now you can weigh in on legislation and get a slice of pizza at the new café.

An airy lobby and a main stairwell. Photos: Courtesy of DGS

Zoom in: The dark hallways of its predecessor are replaced by bright, spacious corridors lined with plush chairs.

Cramped committee rooms have been transformed into spacious auditoriums with seating for hundreds.

A "constituency center" offers the public a place to relax and charge phones and laptops.

An expanded, year-round café features a large pizza oven that will help feed visitors and school groups that cycle in throughout the year.

And the whole thing is wired up to broadcast and archive even the most obscure sub-committee meetings — a step long sought by government transparency activists.

The building is 14 stories tall and features lots of plush seating. Photos: Courtesy of DGS

What they're saying: "I feel like saying 'Hallelujah!'" Senate clerk Susan Clarke Schaar said last week during a media tour, per the Virginia Mercury.

Catch up fast: Demolition of the old General Assembly building on the site began seven years ago.

The old building was actually a mashup of three distinct structures combined in a 1970s renovation, which officials deemed too unsightly and asbestos-riddled to save — though a 1912 facade is preserved in the new structure.

What's next: The first committee meetings in the new building are scheduled to begin Monday.