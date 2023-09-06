Virginia lawmakers finally return to Richmond to pass a budget

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

They're only six months late.

What's happening: State lawmakers are back in Richmond Wednesday to vote on long-delayed amendments to the state budget.

The big picture: Tax breaks and teacher raises are front and center in the compromise finally reached between Republicans in the House and Democrats in the Senate.

Republicans settled for $200-per-person rebate checks instead of permanent tax cuts sought by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

They also landed a temporary increase in the state's standard deduction, which should trim tax bills for many filers.

Meanwhile, Democrats have sounded most excited about increased school funding, including a 2% salary increase for teachers, which would go into effect Jan. 1.

That's in addition to an already-planned 5% salary increase, meaning teachers are looking at a 7% bump over the past two years, per the Virginia Mercury.

The budget also includes $420 million in new instructional funding aimed at helping students overcome pandemic-era learning loss.

Zoom out: Other big focuses include economic development initiatives, water quality improvement and higher education.

That includes $75 million in funding to prepare sites for industrial development, $75 million to help state colleges and universities offset inflation ($10.4 million of which will go to VCU) and $110 million in extra funding for projects aimed at cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay.

What's next: Lawmakers are scheduled to gavel in at 10am for what is expected to be a one-day special session.