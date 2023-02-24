The General Assembly's $1 billion tax fight, explained

The General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn Saturday morning, but first lawmakers have to resolve a standoff over $1 billion in tax cuts proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

State of play: It doesn't look like they're going to make their deadline.

Why it matters: The debate is front and center in broader negotiations over the state budget, meaning it has the potential to delay action on a host of other legislative priorities.

Those include raises for state employees and teachers and more resources for the state's beleaguered mental health system.

Zoom in: Youngkin and Republicans in the House want to cut the corporate tax rate from 6% to 5%, shave a quarter percent off the individual income tax rate and boost the state's standard deduction.

Meanwhile, the Democratic-led Senate wants to put the $1 billion Youngkin has budgeted for tax cuts toward K-12 education and even more funding for mental health programs.

What they're saying: Last week, Youngkin floated a filibuster of sorts, positing that he'd be content for lawmakers to go home without a budget deal and instead take it up during a special session he could call this summer.

"I’m in no hurry; I’m here all summer," he said at an event at a Henrico diner, per the Times-Dispatch.

Meanwhile, lawmakers from both parties, who are gearing up for General Assembly elections later this year, have not sounded particularly interested in dragging out the debate.

"Mr. Speaker has been very clear that he doesn't believe the House needs to return for a special session," House Speaker Todd Gilbert's spokesman, Garren Shipley, told Axios.

Yes, but: That has so far not translated into the speedy resolution that would be necessary for the Assembly to adjourn tomorrow as scheduled.

Between the lines: With no budget deal presented as of Thursday, the earliest lawmakers could leave Richmond would be Sunday.

That's assuming a budget compromise is presented Friday and lawmakers opt against waiving the customary 48-hour waiting period before voting on the document.

What we're watching: Whether lawmakers in leadership are discreetly extending their hotel bookings.