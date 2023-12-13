Bingo Beer Co. is bringing on Brittanny Anderson and more dining news

Share on email (opens in new window)

Chef Brittanny Anderson and Bingo Beer co-owner Jay Bayer. Image: Courtesy of Bingo Beer Co.

Big changes are coming to Bingo Beer Co. in Scott's Addition.

What's happening: The 5-year-old arcade, restaurant and brewery is bringing on a big-deal chef to consult on a new pizza-driven food focus: Brittanny Anderson — the chef/owner of Brenner Pass, Metzger and Black Lodge and "Top Chef" contender.

As a consultant, Anderson will design a menu inspired by the pizzerias and restaurants of the Jersey Shore, including Jersey's thin crust bar pies, according to a news release.

The Jersey pizzas will share oven space with the beer-infused Detroit-style pizzas Bingo added in the spring, plus a new menu of boardwalk-inspired sandwiches, apps and salads.

The new concept will debut at the end of January, along with a coming-soon refresh of the dining room and a new event space. (Don't worry, arcade-lovers, the games are staying.)

Worth noting: Last month, Bingo brought on general manager Chris Brumfield and head brewer Ken Rayher as co-owners.

Meanwhile, a new restaurant is finally going into the Postbellum space at 1323 W. Main St. in the Fan District.

🍷 Marylous — an upscale soul food spot from the owner of Aces Sports Lounge in Shockoe Bottom — should open in the space in the spring, the Times-Dispatch reports.

The massive restaurant with a rooftop bar, separate first floor patio and additional side room retail space has been empty since Postbellum closed at the end of January after 10 years in business.

🚬 The owner also has Kings & Queens Cigar Lounge in the works in the former Bob Evans spot in Chesterfield, per the RTD. That should also open in the spring.

🌮 Nuevo Mexico #2 — the second location for the one on Staples Mill — is now open daily at 301 N. Robinson St. in the Fan.

🇲🇽 The owners of the just-closed Lalo's Cocina Bar & Grill are planning to open Lalo's Margaritas Mexican Grill on Patterson Avenue, per Richmond Mag.

🐂 Speaking of Latin restaurants, Tito's Taqueria (one of the two restaurants going into the former Mojo's space) seems to be closer to an opening. And if their pics on Insta of cocktails served out of bulls and bathtubs are any indication, we should all be excited.

🔱 Finally, Poseidon Boil, an "elevated Cajun boil" is now open at 9127. W Broad St.