The Veil Brewing Co.'s new taproom opens soon

🚨 The Veil Brewing Co. just announced an opening date for its new Scott's Addition taproom, which includes the inhouse restaurant Nokoribi from the Longoven team.

Both will open Saturday, April 22, at noon, per an Instagram post yesterday.

🐂 Stay tuned for more details, but spoiler: There will be a mechanical bull at the opening. So clear your calendar.

🌮 Meanwhile, two new restaurants are opening in the former Mojo's space at 733 W. Cary St. near VCU.

The spot has sat empty since Mojo's became one of the roughly 70 restaurant casualties in the first year of the pandemic

Driving the news: Brother and sister duo Tito and Estefay Padilla are opening separate Latin-influenced restaurants in the 6,700-square-foot space, Richmond Magazine reports.

Tito is aiming for a May opening for Tito’s Taqueria with 15–20 types of tacos. Over the summer, Estefay will open a breakfast, lunch and coffee shop with Honduran baleadas and pupusas at La Fe Cafe.

Restaurants run in the siblings' blood; their father owns Amigos Family Restaurant on Staples Mill and their sister owns Kahlo’s Taqueria in Church Hill.

🙏 The Locker Room isn't going anywhere for now even though the beloved dive bar's building was sold last month and its lease is up in July, owner Lisa Ann Peters tells Axios.

Peters is in the process of negotiating a new five-year lease with Dodson Development Group, which bought the Locker Room building and the two next to it on Forest Hill Avenue in March for $2.6 million, Richmond BizSense reported last week.

🍕 Anthony’s Pizza Carytown will open in early May at 3129 W. Cary St. in the former Broken Tulip space, per BizSense.