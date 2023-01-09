The Veil plans big move from iconic Scott's Addition spot

The Veil Brewing Co. is moving its flagship Scott's Addition brewery to a new home just a few blocks away — and the Longoven folks are launching an in-house restaurant in the same space.

Why it matters: Both brands are considered some of the best in class in their fields and have garnered national attention for Richmond.

What's happening: This spring, The Veil will move its current Roseneath Road taproom about three blocks away to 1509 Belleville St. The current taproom will be dedicated to production after the move.

The new spot is three times bigger and will have a private event space, large patio and serve wine, cider and cocktails, in addition to The Veil's beer.

The chef-owners of Longoven — the award-winning, farm-to-table restaurant also in Scott's Addition — will open Nokoribi in the new taproom.

Nokoribi will serve an affordably-priced, Japanese pub-inspired menu of charcoal-grilled meat and veggies, plus katsu sandwiches and kimchi fries.

Be smart: The Veil was supposed to move its taproom into the same Belleville spot in 2020 as part of Neighborhood Restaurant Group's planned 18-vendor food hall.