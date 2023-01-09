The Veil plans big move from iconic Scott's Addition spot
The Veil Brewing Co. is moving its flagship Scott's Addition brewery to a new home just a few blocks away — and the Longoven folks are launching an in-house restaurant in the same space.
Why it matters: Both brands are considered some of the best in class in their fields and have garnered national attention for Richmond.
What's happening: This spring, The Veil will move its current Roseneath Road taproom about three blocks away to 1509 Belleville St. The current taproom will be dedicated to production after the move.
- The new spot is three times bigger and will have a private event space, large patio and serve wine, cider and cocktails, in addition to The Veil's beer.
The chef-owners of Longoven — the award-winning, farm-to-table restaurant also in Scott's Addition — will open Nokoribi in the new taproom.
- Nokoribi will serve an affordably-priced, Japanese pub-inspired menu of charcoal-grilled meat and veggies, plus katsu sandwiches and kimchi fries.
Be smart: The Veil was supposed to move its taproom into the same Belleville spot in 2020 as part of Neighborhood Restaurant Group's planned 18-vendor food hall.
- The group scrapped the plan during the pandemic.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.