Torchy's Tacos in Carytown is having a free taco party, plus more restaurant news

Torchy’s Tacos in Carytown Exchange. A Short Pump location opened earlier this month, and one in Midlothian will open this summer. Image: Courtesy of Torchy’s Tacos

🌮 Torchy's Tacos' Carytown location officially opens Wednesday, but the Austin-based taco chain is throwing a free food pre-opening party.

On Monday from 5-8pm, folks can stop in for free tacos, queso and beer samples. Full pours and cocktails will be available for purchase.

The first 100 people in line for the 10am Wednesday opening at 3510 W. Cary St. will win a free T-shirt — and free queso for a year.

🫗 Postbellum restaurant in the Fan is closing at the end of service Sunday after 10 years in business.

🍜 Main St. Dragon, an Asian street food restaurant, is now open nightly for dinner in the old Foo Dog space in the Fan.

🍷 Penny’s Wine Shop, a retail store and small plates restaurant, officially opens Wednesday at 405 Brook Road in Jackson Ward, per the Times-Dispatch.

🪧 The Valentine museum added the neon sign from the Robin Inn to its collection (along with a menu from 1968).

Meanwhile, Stanley's, the South Philly-themed restaurant taking its space on Robinson and Park, unveiled its logo this week.

🇻🇪 Bocata Arepa Bar near Innsbrook was named one of the 100 best restaurants in America by Yelp (based on Yelpers' picks and ratings).

"As it should be. Bocata is the best of Venezuela stuffed into tequeños and cachapas," says Axios' Sabrina Moreno (who's also a Richmonder and Venezuela-native).

🍗 Bar West is now open and serving American fare in the former Cocodrilo space at Libbie and Grove.