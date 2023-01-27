1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Torchy's Tacos in Carytown is having a free taco party, plus more restaurant news

Ned Oliver

Torchy’s Tacos in Carytown Exchange. A Short Pump location opened earlier this month, and one in Midlothian will open this summer. Image: Courtesy of Torchy’s Tacos

🌮 Torchy's Tacos' Carytown location officially opens Wednesday, but the Austin-based taco chain is throwing a free food pre-opening party.

  • On Monday from 5-8pm, folks can stop in for free tacos, queso and beer samples. Full pours and cocktails will be available for purchase.
  • The first 100 people in line for the 10am Wednesday opening at 3510 W. Cary St. will win a free T-shirt — and free queso for a year.

🫗 Postbellum restaurant in the Fan is closing at the end of service Sunday after 10 years in business.

🍜 Main St. Dragon, an Asian street food restaurant, is now open nightly for dinner in the old Foo Dog space in the Fan.

🍷 Penny’s Wine Shop, a retail store and small plates restaurant, officially opens Wednesday at 405 Brook Road in Jackson Ward, per the Times-Dispatch.

🪧 The Valentine museum added the neon sign from the Robin Inn to its collection (along with a menu from 1968).

🇻🇪 Bocata Arepa Bar near Innsbrook was named one of the 100 best restaurants in America by Yelp (based on Yelpers' picks and ratings).

  • "As it should be. Bocata is the best of Venezuela stuffed into tequeños and cachapas," says Axios' Sabrina Moreno (who's also a Richmonder and Venezuela-native).

🍗 Bar West is now open and serving American fare in the former Cocodrilo space at Libbie and Grove.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more