Bingo Beer Co. introduces Detroit-style pizza made with beer

Bingo Squares are now available at Bingo Beer Co. Photo: Matt Shofner via Bingo Beer Co.

Bingo Beer Co. in Scott's Addition is getting into the Detroit-style pizza game with its own pies, with a twist — subbing its Bingo Lager for water in the dough recipe.

"[It] gives them a bit more depth and really assists the chew and browning," co-owner Jay Bayer tells Axios.

Richmond's only brewery/restaurant/arcade has been running what it has dubbed "Bingo Squares" as a special for a few weeks, but decided to add them to the menu full time.

Bingo Squares come in regular ($15-$18) or large ($27-$34) with optional toppings and rotating specials, like the current one, Korean roast pork and house kimchi. Available in-house, to-go or delivery via GrubHub.