Virginia Republicans embrace Youngkin's 15-week abortion ban in new ads

Republicans in some Virginia swing districts are taking their support for a 15-week abortion ban sought by Gov. Youngkin to the airwaves.

Why it matters: Abortion has been a losing topic for the GOP since the Supreme Court overturned Roe.

With a presidential election looming, all eyes are on how they navigate the issue in purple Virginia.

What's happening: Virginia Republicans appear to be gambling that they can overcome the headwinds by voicing clear support for restrictions that they frame as a commonsense middle ground.

In an ad for Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, that's aired more than 400 times, an actor tells viewers "15 weeks is reasonable."

"She has a compassionate and reasonable position on abortion," another actor says.

The ad has run more than 400 times, per the Virginia Public Access Project.

The ad followed a spot by her opponent, Democratic Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, which itself ran more than 500 times, warning that "Republican Siobhan Dunnavant wants to ban abortion."

A similar back and forth has played out around the state.

Context: The Virginia GOP has coalesced around a 15-week ban first proposed by Youngkin, which includes exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother. (Though Dunnavant, a practicing OBGYN, has also pushed for additional exceptions for severe fetal anomalies.)

Of note: Elective abortions are currently available in Virginia up to 26 weeks and six days of pregnancy, after which three doctors must sign off on any procedure.

In practice, nearly all abortions in Virginia take place in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

What they're saying: Democrats say they doubt Republicans would stop at 15 weeks if they were to win total control of Virginia government, noting that Youngkin told a conservative audience last year he would "happily and gleefully" sign "any bill … to protect life."

The other side: Republicans have been voicing anger and frustration over Democratic attacks accusing GOP candidates of supporting total bans, with Youngkin's PAC accusing Democrats of "overt falsehoods and flagrant fearmongering" in a statement last week.

They've also hit back with ads accusing Democrats of being the extreme ones, resurrecting a messy 2019 debate over a bill that would have loosened restrictions on abortions in the third trimester.

Between the lines: It's unlikely the new ads are a sign of GOP confidence on the position, UVA political scientist Larry Sabato told Axios. Instead, he says the party is backed into a corner.

"It's an old technique in politics called an inoculation ad," he said.

Sabato doubts many voters would find the effort convincing given the restrictive legislation that has passed in other Republican-led states.

The bottom line: Polling in Virginia has uncovered sometimes contradictory views on abortion.