Abortion in Virginia by trimester

Virginia Department of Health; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Nearly all abortions in Virginia take place in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, according to the Virginia Department of Health, which compiles reports on the procedure that providers are required to file.

By the numbers: Out of 16,249 abortions reported by health care providers in 2021:

97% took place in the first trimester, which spans conception to the 12th week of pregnancy.

3% took place in the second trimester, which spans weeks 13 to 26.

Fewer than five total abortions took place in the third trimester, at which point abortions are limited to situations in which the health of the mother is at risk.