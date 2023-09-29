1 hour ago - Politics
Report: Major GOP donors "thirsting for Youngkin"
In case there were any doubts, the draft Glenn Youngkin movement is alive and well.
What's happening: CBS News correspondent Robert Costa outlined the latest whispers and musings in a Washington Post op-ed published Thursday.
The big picture: Some major donors are still "thirsting for Youngkin," as Costa put it.
- "He appears to be leaving the door open. And if Republicans win in Virginia, maybe we can talk him into it," said Thomas Peterffy, a billionaire who has already given $2 million to Youngkin.
The op-ed also delivered a little cold water.
- Sen. Mitt Romney told Costa a late entry by anyone wouldn't mean a whole lot if the non-Trump vote remains split a dozen ways.
- And Sen. Marco Rubio doubted the logistics. "If you're going to run for president, you can't just put that thing together in a couple months."
Meanwhile, Youngkin is daunted by the prospect of relentless attacks from Trump, a tidbit Costa sources to a person close to Youngkin.
- "Glenn cringes when he thinks about what Trump would do."
