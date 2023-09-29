1 hour ago - Politics

Report: Major GOP donors "thirsting for Youngkin"

Ned Oliver
Photo illustration of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin with lines radiating from him.

Photo Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In case there were any doubts, the draft Glenn Youngkin movement is alive and well.

What's happening: CBS News correspondent Robert Costa outlined the latest whispers and musings in a Washington Post op-ed published Thursday.

The big picture: Some major donors are still "thirsting for Youngkin," as Costa put it.

  • "He appears to be leaving the door open. And if Republicans win in Virginia, maybe we can talk him into it," said Thomas Peterffy, a billionaire who has already given $2 million to Youngkin.

The op-ed also delivered a little cold water.

  • Sen. Mitt Romney told Costa a late entry by anyone wouldn't mean a whole lot if the non-Trump vote remains split a dozen ways.
  • And Sen. Marco Rubio doubted the logistics. "If you're going to run for president, you can't just put that thing together in a couple months."

Meanwhile, Youngkin is daunted by the prospect of relentless attacks from Trump, a tidbit Costa sources to a person close to Youngkin.

  • "Glenn cringes when he thinks about what Trump would do."

