Report: Major GOP donors "thirsting for Youngkin"

In case there were any doubts, the draft Glenn Youngkin movement is alive and well.

What's happening: CBS News correspondent Robert Costa outlined the latest whispers and musings in a Washington Post op-ed published Thursday.

The big picture: Some major donors are still "thirsting for Youngkin," as Costa put it.

"He appears to be leaving the door open. And if Republicans win in Virginia, maybe we can talk him into it," said Thomas Peterffy, a billionaire who has already given $2 million to Youngkin.

The op-ed also delivered a little cold water.

Sen. Mitt Romney told Costa a late entry by anyone wouldn't mean a whole lot if the non-Trump vote remains split a dozen ways.

And Sen. Marco Rubio doubted the logistics. "If you're going to run for president, you can't just put that thing together in a couple months."

Meanwhile, Youngkin is daunted by the prospect of relentless attacks from Trump, a tidbit Costa sources to a person close to Youngkin.

"Glenn cringes when he thinks about what Trump would do."

