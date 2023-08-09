16 mins ago - Food and Drink

Sprezza moving out of Shockoe and into the Fan

Karri Peifer

203 N. Lombardy St., Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

After an eight-month run in Shockoe Slip, Sprezza — the Southern Italian pop-up turned brick-and-mortar — has closed up shop and looks to be moving into the former Balliceaux space in the Fan.

What's happening: Sprezza's owner recently filed an ABC application and certificate of occupancy for 203 N. Lombardy St., BizSense reports.

  • It's the latest update since the restaurant announced last week on Instagram that it was closing its Shockoe location immediately in favor of a TBD Fan spot.

Why it matters: Sprezza was extremely popular as a pop-up but failed to gain traction in its off-the-beaten-path Shockoe spot, in the former Morton's.

The stringent parking restrictions around the restaurant have been an issue for some of the previous restaurant operators.

Fan District parking restrictions for zones one and two. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Yes, but: There are only around four restaurants within the limited parking zones, and some have made it work, including Kuba Kuba, which celebrated its 25th anniversary this year.

  • "It definitely hurts and affects business, but I guess we're used to it now," Manny Mendez, Kuba co-owner, tells Axios.
