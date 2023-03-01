6 new restaurants for Richmonders to try in March

Revel is now open in Lakeside. Photo: Courtesy of Revel

Here’s all the restaurant news you need to know or may have missed.

🍷 Revel Market and Bar — a new restaurant and market from the folks behind Julep's — is now open at 6223 Lakeside Ave., nearly four years after it was announced.

"The menu is European inspired. All shared plates. We encourage guests to order several menu items and share," co-owner Amy Cabaniss tells Axios.

Highlights from the opening menu include crispy Brussels sprouts, patatas bravas, steamed clams and grilled hanger steak ($6-$20).

Craft cocktails, wine and beer round out the menu.

On the market side, shoppers will find wine and beer, plus breads, spreads, local jams and chicken and tuna salad.

Revel is open Tuesday-Saturday from 3-10pm, with happy hour offered weekdays from 3-6pm.

🍻 The Brass Tap — a Florida-based, beer-heavy American fare chain — opened its first Richmond location last week at Libbie Mill Midtown.

Diners will find 60 beers on tap and a menu of pizza, chicken wings, wraps, burgers, tacos and what we think might be the only cheese curd offering in town.

🚨 Oh, and Acacia is finally fully open for walk-ins (and reservations) at Libbie Mill.

🥡 Wok This Way — an Asian street food concept — is now open in Switch Pop-up space at 13 W. Broad St. Check out the menu.

☕️ Richmond's own Ironclad Coffee Roasters is now the in-house coffee shop at Richmond airport, per Richmond BizSense.

Take that, Caribou.

🥘 Elegant Cuizines, serving West African-inspired cuisine, opened Saturday at 415 W. Grace St., Richmond Magazine reports.

🧀 BigWife’s Mac n’ Cheese's brick-and-mortar restaurant is now open on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

🐣 Chicken Fiesta's Brook Road location is now open.

🥃 Brun has closed its restaurant in the former Balliceaux space on Lombardy as it searches for a new location in a space the owners hope to buy and have open by summer.