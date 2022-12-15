Even more new restaurants for Richmond in December

The zucchini kofta (left) and butter chicken at Kismet Modern Indian. Both are $22 at dinner. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

After Saturday, Richmonders will have at least five new restaurants to try.

🍛 Kismet Modern Indian is now open Wednesday through Sunday for lunch, dinner and takeout and delivery in the former Perch spot in Scott's Addition.

🍝 ​​Sprezza — The much-anticipated Southern Italian pop-up turned brick and mortar — opened officially to the public last night.

It's now open for dinner Thursday through Monday at 111 Virginia St. in Shockoe Slip.

🍔 Eazzy Burger — ZZQ and Ardent's new burger joint at Ardent Craft Ales — opens Saturday at 11am.

Regular hours will be Wednesday-Sunday, 11am-9pm, and Ardent will be open whenever the restaurant is; menu.

🌮 Soul Taco's Jackson Ward location is now Sear Burger, an employee-based burger spot.

🥢 Teriyaki Madness, an Asian fusion fast casual chain, opened its first Richmond-area location on Midlothian in Chesterfield.

🍗 92 Chicken, a Korean fried chicken chain, has a Church Hill location in the works at 920 N. 25th St.

🍷 Echelon Wine Bar is in the works to open next spring in the former Bistro Bobette space in Shockoe Slip, Richmond BizSense reports.