Even more new restaurants for Richmond in December
After Saturday, Richmonders will have at least five new restaurants to try.
🍛 Kismet Modern Indian is now open Wednesday through Sunday for lunch, dinner and takeout and delivery in the former Perch spot in Scott's Addition.
🍝 Sprezza — The much-anticipated Southern Italian pop-up turned brick and mortar — opened officially to the public last night.
- It's now open for dinner Thursday through Monday at 111 Virginia St. in Shockoe Slip.
🍔 Eazzy Burger — ZZQ and Ardent's new burger joint at Ardent Craft Ales — opens Saturday at 11am.
- Regular hours will be Wednesday-Sunday, 11am-9pm, and Ardent will be open whenever the restaurant is; menu.
🌮 Soul Taco's Jackson Ward location is now Sear Burger, an employee-based burger spot.
🥢 Teriyaki Madness, an Asian fusion fast casual chain, opened its first Richmond-area location on Midlothian in Chesterfield.
🍗 92 Chicken, a Korean fried chicken chain, has a Church Hill location in the works at 920 N. 25th St.
🍷 Echelon Wine Bar is in the works to open next spring in the former Bistro Bobette space in Shockoe Slip, Richmond BizSense reports.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.