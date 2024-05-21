Local restaurant group LM Restaurants will bring a new all-day cafe, Birdie's Barroom & Kitchen, to Raleigh's Fayetteville Street corridor this summer.
Birdie's will be on the bottom floor of the under-renovation 150 Fayetteville tower. Highwood Properties, the tower's owner, is partnering on the project.
Why it matters: The arrival of a new all-day restaurant is a welcome sign for downtown Raleigh's central business district, which has struggled to recover from the pandemic and has seen several restaurants, like Capital Club 16 and Oak City Meatball, close in recent months.
Driving the news: Birdie's will offer breakfast, lunch, dinner, cocktails and a weekend brunch, according to LM Restaurants.
In the morning, a coffee bar will also offer drinks and to-go food.
Zoom in: LM Restaurants — which runs other restaurants like Carolina Ale House, Vidrio and Taverna Agora — is investing heavily in the Fayetteville Street corridor.
The family, a long-time investor in downtown, has said they see the building as a chance to further invest in Raleigh and stabilize Fayetteville Street, which they believe will return to being the active center of the city.