Downtown Raleigh's Fayetteville Street continues to make a slow comeback from the pandemic, but one of the city's most influential restaurant groups is making a big bet on the street.

Driving the news: The Moshakos family, the owners of LM Restaurants — which runs establishments like Carolina Ale House, Vidrio and Taverna Agora — has bought the office tower at 227 Fayetteville Street in an auction for around $15 million, according to Wake County records.

The sale of the building, which is home to the Poyner YMCA as well as restaurant and retail space, was first reported by the Triangle Business Journal.

Why it matters: The acquisition is an expression of confidence in the street, which city leaders are desperately trying to rejuvenate. They're even working with a consultant for ideas to lift activity on the street, once dominated by thousands of daytime office workers.

At the same time, however, Wells Fargo, the namesake tenant for one of the largest buildings on the street, 150 Fayetteville, just said they are vacating Fayetteville Street.

Details: LM bought 227 Fayetteville St. for $14.9 million — just under the property's assessed total value of $15.5 million.

The building went to auction after its previous owners turned it over to its lenders.

Of note: The building is currently 100% leased, and the Poyner YMCA is expected to stay, a spokesperson for LM Restaurants said.

What happened: LM Restaurants had been working on putting an unnamed restaurant project in the nearby 150 Fayetteville building, owned by Highwoods Properties, when 227 Fayetteville St. went up for auction, a spokesperson said.

The family, a long-time investor in downtown, viewed the building as a chance to further invest in Raleigh and stabilize Fayetteville Street, which it believes will return to being the active center of the city.

What's next: No immediate improvements are expected to be made to the building.