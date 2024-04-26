Data: University of Toronto; Note: Downtown defined as the central location with the highest concentration of employment in each metro area; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios Downtown Raleigh has seen a welcome bump in foot traffic in the past year, according to new cell phone tracking data from the University of Toronto. Why it matters: Raleigh's downtown area has struggled to recover to prepandemic foot traffic levels due, in part, to remote work trends emptying out offices.

Driving the news: The new cell phone data shows that foot traffic in March 2024 was up 19.9% compared to March 2023.

That was the 13th-largest year-over-year increase among U.S. cities.

What they're saying: Weekend crowds in downtown Raleigh are above prepandemic levels, said Bill King, head of the Downtown Raleigh Alliance. Downtown has seen a net positive of new businesses and apartments opening, plus lots of weekend events, he noted.

While the number of office workers downtown has inched up, it's still influenced by hybrid work and below 2019 rates, he added.

How it works: Researchers at the University of Toronto's School of Cities are using anonymized mobile device location data to estimate visitor activity in the downtown areas of dozens of North American cities.

They define "downtown" as the location in each metro area with the highest job concentration.

Between the lines: Many cities with relatively high recovery rates over this latest period had struggled in past years.