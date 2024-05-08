The Tea: State Senate proposes anti-mask bill

🏨 The Marriott hotel in Research Triangle Park, one of the largest hotels in the area, will get a facelift after being bought for $21.4 million. (Triangle Business Journal 🔒)

🥪 Downtown Raleigh's Oak City Meatball Shoppe has closed after 11 years on Davie Street. (News & Observer 🔒)

🏥 More than a dozen former employees say understaffing at Brynn Marr Hospital, a psychiatric hospital in Jacksonville, contributes to what they describe as a dangerous place for patients and employees. (NC Health News)

😷 Republicans in the state Senate proposed a bill that would restrict the use of masks in public amid an uptick in pro-Palestinian protests. (WUNC)