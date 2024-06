Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: NIQ; Chart: Axios Visuals Nonalcoholic drink sales are taking off in the Triangle. The big picture: This year, huge interest in the annual booze-free challenge Dry January marked a change in the way American adults think about alcohol. The shift has to do with the fact that longevity and sleep have become major health priorities.

By the numbers: Sales of nonalcoholic beers in Raleigh for the month of January were up 41.2% compared to 2023, according to data from NIQ.

Zoom out: While alcoholic beer sales have remained fairly flat, nonalcoholic beer sales are on the rise across the country.

A major nonalcoholic beer brand driving the trend: Athletic Brewing Company. Whole Foods Market now sells more nonalcoholic Athletic beer than any other brand of beer, with or without alcohol, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Meanwhile, only 62% of adults under 35 say they drink, down from 72% two decades ago, according to the latest Gallup data.

State of play: It's not just soda water and juice anymore — alcohol-free options have gotten much more complex.

Mocktail brands have surged in popularity, with some boasting burns reminiscent of alcohol, and others claiming adaptogenic benefits.

Once an afterthought, nonalcoholic cocktails now take up sizable real estate on most restaurant menus across the Triangle.

The latest: The Triangle's first nonalcoholic bar, Umbrella Dry Bar, opened in January in downtown Raleigh.