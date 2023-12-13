Share on email (opens in new window)

Umbrella Dry Bar, a nonalcoholic cocktail bar that has been doing pop-ups around Raleigh for the past year, will open its first permanent bar on New Year's Eve.

Driving the news: The bar will be taking over the former Garland restaurant space on Martin Street in downtown Raleigh.

Details: Founded by Meg Paradise, Umbrella was started as an attempt to make the social aspect of drinking more inclusive.

The menu will feature a rotating selection of craft cocktails that employ alcohol-free spirits as well as bar snacks, like charcuterie and olives.

The big picture: Umbrella is hoping to capitalize on an increased interest in alcohol-free drinks.

Nonalcoholic drinks still make up a small percentage of overall drinks sales, but have been growing rapidly over the past few years, Axios reported.

What's next: Umbrella will host a ticketed New Year's Eve party to open the bar for the first time.

The bar will open to the general public on Jan. 5.

Location: 14 W. Martin St.

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 4-10pm.