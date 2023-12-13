2 hours ago - News

Umbrella Dry Bar, a non-alcoholic cocktail bar, opens in downtown Raleigh

headshot

Umbrella Dry Bar founder Meg Paradise. Photo: Greg Mintel

Umbrella Dry Bar, a nonalcoholic cocktail bar that has been doing pop-ups around Raleigh for the past year, will open its first permanent bar on New Year's Eve.

Driving the news: The bar will be taking over the former Garland restaurant space on Martin Street in downtown Raleigh.

Details: Founded by Meg Paradise, Umbrella was started as an attempt to make the social aspect of drinking more inclusive.

  • The menu will feature a rotating selection of craft cocktails that employ alcohol-free spirits as well as bar snacks, like charcuterie and olives.

The big picture: Umbrella is hoping to capitalize on an increased interest in alcohol-free drinks.

  • Nonalcoholic drinks still make up a small percentage of overall drinks sales, but have been growing rapidly over the past few years, Axios reported.

What's next: Umbrella will host a ticketed New Year's Eve party to open the bar for the first time.

  • The bar will open to the general public on Jan. 5.

Location: 14 W. Martin St.

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 4-10pm.

  • Friday, 4pm-midnight
  • Saturday, 11am-midnight
  • Sunday, 12-5pm
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more