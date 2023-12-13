Umbrella Dry Bar, a non-alcoholic cocktail bar, opens in downtown Raleigh
Umbrella Dry Bar, a nonalcoholic cocktail bar that has been doing pop-ups around Raleigh for the past year, will open its first permanent bar on New Year's Eve.
Driving the news: The bar will be taking over the former Garland restaurant space on Martin Street in downtown Raleigh.
Details: Founded by Meg Paradise, Umbrella was started as an attempt to make the social aspect of drinking more inclusive.
- The menu will feature a rotating selection of craft cocktails that employ alcohol-free spirits as well as bar snacks, like charcuterie and olives.
The big picture: Umbrella is hoping to capitalize on an increased interest in alcohol-free drinks.
- Nonalcoholic drinks still make up a small percentage of overall drinks sales, but have been growing rapidly over the past few years, Axios reported.
What's next: Umbrella will host a ticketed New Year's Eve party to open the bar for the first time.
- The bar will open to the general public on Jan. 5.
Location: 14 W. Martin St.
Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 4-10pm.
- Friday, 4pm-midnight
- Saturday, 11am-midnight
- Sunday, 12-5pm
