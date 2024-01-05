Jan 5, 2024 - News
Where to celebrate Dry January in Raleigh, Durham and Cary
Whether you're sober year round or only abstaining from alcohol in January, Triangle bars are offering a host of mocktails worth trying this month, including:
- The Roof at The Durham is offering three mocktails at just $8.
- Cary's Peck & Plume at The Mayton Hotel has four mocktails for $11 each. (Lucille wants to try their "Smash Me Basil, Smash Me Not," with an alcohol-free, gin-style spirit.)
- Willard Rooftop Lounge is offering three zero-proof cocktails, which also cost $8.
- Il Falò Wood-Fired Kitchen at the Westin has five non-alcoholic options at varying price points, including a Blackberry Elderflower mocktail.
- Umbrella Dry Bar is officially open in downtown Raleigh. It has an impressive menu of mocktails, some of which boast additional wellness benefits.
- Crawford & Son is offering two, including the "Jack Rabbit" with red beet, ginger and citrus.
- O-Ku is offering two spirit-free options.
- St. Roch Fine Oysters + Bar is serving a handful of mocktails, including a virgin paloma.
- Colletta Italian Food & Wine has three zero-proof cocktails.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.