Where to celebrate Dry January in Raleigh, Durham and Cary

The Willard's Dry January zero-proof cocktail offerings

The Willard's zero-proof cocktail offerings. Photo: Courtesy of The Willard Rooftop Lounge

Whether you're sober year round or only abstaining from alcohol in January, Triangle bars are offering a host of mocktails worth trying this month, including:

  • The Roof at The Durham is offering three mocktails at just $8.
  • Cary's Peck & Plume at The Mayton Hotel has four mocktails for $11 each. (Lucille wants to try their "Smash Me Basil, Smash Me Not," with an alcohol-free, gin-style spirit.)
  • Willard Rooftop Lounge is offering three zero-proof cocktails, which also cost $8.
  • Il Falò Wood-Fired Kitchen at the Westin has five non-alcoholic options at varying price points, including a Blackberry Elderflower mocktail.
  • Umbrella Dry Bar is officially open in downtown Raleigh. It has an impressive menu of mocktails, some of which boast additional wellness benefits.
  • Crawford & Son is offering two, including the "Jack Rabbit" with red beet, ginger and citrus.
  • O-Ku is offering two spirit-free options.
  • St. Roch Fine Oysters + Bar is serving a handful of mocktails, including a virgin paloma.
  • Colletta Italian Food & Wine has three zero-proof cocktails.
