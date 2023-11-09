The North Carolina candidates running for Congress in 2024
The 2023 election just wrapped up, but the 2024 election cycle is already well underway.
Driving the news: Moments after North Carolina lawmakers passed into law new political maps last month, the candidate announcements came pouring in.
- Here are a few who have announced:
Congress
District 1: Republican Sandy Smith, who ran against sitting Democratic Congressman Don Davis in 2022, has announced she'll run again.
- Republican Laurie Buckhout will also run.
District 2: Democratic Congresswoman Deborah Ross made known last month before the maps were finalized that she would run for re-election in her Wake County district.
District 3: Republican Congressman Greg Murphy announced Wednesday he'll run for re-election.
District 4: Democratic Congresswoman Valerie Foushee announced late last month that she'll run for re-election. Her district includes Durham and Orange counties.
District 5: Republican Congresswoman Virginia Foxx said she'll seek re-election.
District 6: Former Republican Congressman Mark Walker announced minutes after the maps were passed that he'd drop out of the race for governor and instead run in Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Manning's district.
- Republican Bo Hines, who ran for congress in a district that included Wake County last year, will announce his plans to run in District 6 on Thursday, his campaign tells Axios.
- Republican Christian Castelli said he is also running for the seat, and two other Republicans, Mary Ann Contogiannis and High Point Mayor Jay Wagner have filed to run.
District 8: Mark Harris, whose 2018 congressional win was at the center of the 9th District voter fraud scandal (there's a book about that!) said in December that he plans to run to replace Republican Congressman Dan Bishop, who is running for attorney general.
- Republican Allan Baucom has also filed to run.
District 9: Republican Congressman Richard Hudson announced his campaign for re-election the same day new maps were finalized.
District 10: Republican Congressman Patrick McHenry, who was recently in the national spotlight as the temporary U.S. House Speaker, will run for re-election.
District 13: Only Republicans have announced their candidacies in this race so far, including:
- Republican state Rep. Erin Paré
- Eric Stevenson
- Fred Von Canon, who has run unsuccessfully for state House twice
- Kenny Xu
- DeVan Barbour, who ran for the seat in 2022
- Brad Knott
- Matt Shoemaker
- Siddhanth Sharma
- Josh McConkey
District 14: North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore officially announced that he's running for Congress Tuesday with a campaign video. He'll face Pat Harrigan, who ran against Democratic Congressman Jeff Jackson in 2022, or Judge Eric Levinson in the Republican primary.
Of note: Jackson, who represents Charlotte, will not run for re-election and will instead run for attorney general.
- He's expected to face Republican frontrunner and fellow congressman Dan Bishop in the general election.
