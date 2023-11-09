The North Carolina candidates running for Congress in 2024

Share on email (opens in new window)

The 2023 election just wrapped up, but the 2024 election cycle is already well underway.

Driving the news: Moments after North Carolina lawmakers passed into law new political maps last month, the candidate announcements came pouring in.

Here are a few who have announced:

Congress

District 1: Republican Sandy Smith, who ran against sitting Democratic Congressman Don Davis in 2022, has announced she'll run again.

Republican Laurie Buckhout will also run.

District 2: Democratic Congresswoman Deborah Ross made known last month before the maps were finalized that she would run for re-election in her Wake County district.

District 3: Republican Congressman Greg Murphy announced Wednesday he'll run for re-election.

District 4: Democratic Congresswoman Valerie Foushee announced late last month that she'll run for re-election. Her district includes Durham and Orange counties.

District 5: Republican Congresswoman Virginia Foxx said she'll seek re-election.

District 6: Former Republican Congressman Mark Walker announced minutes after the maps were passed that he'd drop out of the race for governor and instead run in Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Manning's district.

Republican Bo Hines, who ran for congress in a district that included Wake County last year, will announce his plans to run in District 6 on Thursday, his campaign tells Axios.

Republican Christian Castelli said he is also running for the seat, and two other Republicans, Mary Ann Contogiannis and High Point Mayor Jay Wagner have filed to run.

District 8: Mark Harris, whose 2018 congressional win was at the center of the 9th District voter fraud scandal (there's a book about that!) said in December that he plans to run to replace Republican Congressman Dan Bishop, who is running for attorney general.

Republican Allan Baucom has also filed to run.

District 9: Republican Congressman Richard Hudson announced his campaign for re-election the same day new maps were finalized.

District 10: Republican Congressman Patrick McHenry, who was recently in the national spotlight as the temporary U.S. House Speaker, will run for re-election.

District 13: Only Republicans have announced their candidacies in this race so far, including:

Republican state Rep. Erin Paré

Eric Stevenson

Fred Von Canon, who has run unsuccessfully for state House twice

Kenny Xu

DeVan Barbour, who ran for the seat in 2022

Brad Knott

Matt Shoemaker

Siddhanth Sharma

Josh McConkey

District 14: North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore officially announced that he's running for Congress Tuesday with a campaign video. He'll face Pat Harrigan, who ran against Democratic Congressman Jeff Jackson in 2022, or Judge Eric Levinson in the Republican primary.

Of note: Jackson, who represents Charlotte, will not run for re-election and will instead run for attorney general.