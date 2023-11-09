Share on email (opens in new window)

Bo Hines at a Wilmington "Save America" rally for former President Donald Trump in September 2022. Photo: Allison Joyce/Getty Images

North Carolina Republican and former NC State football player Bo Hines will announce Thursday his plans to run for Congress in the state's 6th Congressional District, his campaign tells Axios.

Context: Hines, 28, moved from Winston-Salem to Fuquay-Varina in 2022 to run for North Carolina's 13th Congressional District.

Endorsed by former president Trump, Hines won a competitive Republican primary but ultimately lost to now-Democratic Congressman Wiley Nickel.

Driving the news: Hines lives in the Charlotte area, where he's from, his campaign said.

He'll campaign to represent the western North Carolina district, which includes Davidson, Rowan and Davie counties, along with parts of Cabarrus, Forsyth and Guilford.

He'll face former Republican Congressman Mark Walker, who, after new political maps were enacted dropped out of the race for governor to run in District 6.

The intrigue: If elected, Hines, a Yale and Wake Forest Law graduate, would be one of the youngest members of Congress.