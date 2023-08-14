North Carolina Congressman Dan Bishop's campaign for state attorney general is off to a strong start, raising more than $900,000 in the 10 days since he announced his decision to run, according to a campaign finance report obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: That's an impressive fundraising haul this early in the campaign, and a sign that Bishop is well-positioned to win the Republican nomination in the race.

Meanwhile, a likely opponent on the Democratic side has yet to emerge as a front-runner.

Context: A former state lawmaker and current member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, Bishop is no stranger to the spotlight. He was the architect of North Carolina's notorious HB2 — the since-repealed state law that restricted transgender people from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

Later, in 2019, his narrow win in the race for the state's 9th Congressional District also drew national attention.

Flashback: Though Bishop spent months contemplating whether to give up his Washington gig to run for statewide office, he's had an army of support waiting in the wings.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who is running for governor, will back Bishop, Robinson's political strategist Conrad Pogorzelski told Axios in May.

Club for Growth political action committee, which backed U.S. Sen. Ted Budd and numerous other Republican candidates who won in 2022, and the Republican Attorneys General Association — two heavyweights in Republican politics — have also endorsed Bishop.

That kind of support poised Bishop to pull in more financial support in the early days of his campaign than either of the front-runners in the race for North Carolina governor.