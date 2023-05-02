U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop is weighing a run for N.C. attorney general

U.S. Rep.-elect Dan Bishop, a Republican, delivers remarks in the House Chamber in Washington, DC. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

North Carolina Congressman Dan Bishop, one of the state's most prominent and controversial Republicans, is considering a run for state attorney general, Axios has learned.

Context: Bishop, a former state lawmaker and current member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, is no stranger to the spotlight. He was the architect of HB2 — the since-repealed state law that restricted transgender people from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

Years later, his narrow win in the race for the state's 9th Congressional District in 2019 also drew national attention.

Why it matters: If Bishop decides to run, he's expected to be the strongest contender in the Republican primary for attorney general.

State of play: Bishop has an army of support waiting in the wings.

North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger, the state's most powerful Republican would chair Bishop's campaign, a source close to Berger told Axios.

And Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who is running for governor, will back Bishop should he get in the race, Robinson's political strategist Conrad Pogorzelski told Axios.

The intrigue: Bishop's potential entrance has frozen the field of potential challengers.

Only one candidate, former lawmaker and state prosecutor Tom Murry, has announced so far. Numerous other candidates are also weighing a run but have yet to get into the race.

Former U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray told Axios he called off his plans to announce a run for state attorney general last week after a conversation and follow-up text with Bishop that led him to believe Bishop was running for AG.

Big picture: In North Carolina, the pathway to the governor's mansion runs through the attorney general's office.