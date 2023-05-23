Here's who's running for North Carolina governor in 2024

A full slate of candidates have announced they're running for North Carolina governor, and we're still a year and a half away from the general election.

State of play: The winner next fall will replace outgoing Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who has served as the party's last line of defense against the Republican-controlled state legislature since his election in 2016.

The race could also determine whether this swing state turns red, as Republicans currently hold a majority on the state Supreme Court and a supermajority in the legislature — though the entire legislature is up for re-election in 2024.

Confirmed running:

Editor's note: This story will be updated as the race progresses. Check back for updates.