NC Treasurer announces run for governor
A third person announced that they're running for governor of North Carolina: Republican State Treasurer Dale Folwell.
Driving the news: His announcement, made at the Forsyth County GOP's annual convention Saturday, came just two days after his likely primary opponent, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, set a date for a rally where he's expected to announce his own bid.
Catch up quick: As state treasurer since 2017, Folwell has successfully won two statewide races.
- But he'll be an underdog in the race against Robinson, who's been building momentum and a war chest for his gubernatorial campaign for nearly two years now.
Top Republican political operative Jim Blaine has been saying as much: "Mark Robinson spent the last two years winning the 2024 Republican primary for governor," Blaine's firm said in a December polling memo. "Anybody who challenges him at this point is going to be a bump on his road to the nomination."
The bottom line: We have 344 days to go until the March primary, where Folwell and Robinson — and whoever else enters the race — will face off.
- And there are still 589 days until the November General Election, and we know better than to make any bets on how this might shake out.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.