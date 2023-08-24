The Triangle's ACC schools see rise in demand for football tickets
The Triangle's ACC schools are all seeing rising demand for football tickets this year, according to data collected by the ticket exchange StubHub.
Driving the news: Duke had the highest increase in demand, with StubHub sales up 500%.
- Duke, which had a promising start last year with new coach Mike Elko, also has a stacked home slate of games this year, including: Clemson (Sept. 4), Notre Dame (Sept. 30) and N.C. State (Oct. 14).
N.C. State ticket sales on StubHub are up 200% from last year, according to the website, and the Wolfpack have a packed home schedule this year.
- This season's home games include the football powerhouses of Notre Dame (Sept. 9), Clemson (Oct. 28) and Miami (Nov. 4) — as well as in-state rival UNC (Nov. 25).
Tickets to see the Tar Heels are up 30%, with UNC's quarterback Drake Maye one of the betting favorites for the Heisman Trophy this year.
- UNC's marquee home games this year include: Appalachian State (Sept. 9), Miami (Oct. 14) and Duke (Nov. 11).
Of note: Notre Dame and Clemson are among the 10 most in-demand teams to see, according to StubHub, which is great news for Raleigh and Durham this fall.
Zoom out: Live events are in demand, and college football is no different, Axios' Analis Bailey writes. Stubhub's ticket sales nationally are up over 50% — the most preseason sales of the past five years.
