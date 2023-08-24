The Triangle's ACC schools are all seeing rising demand for football tickets this year, according to data collected by the ticket exchange StubHub.

Driving the news: Duke had the highest increase in demand, with StubHub sales up 500%.

Duke, which had a promising start last year with new coach Mike Elko, also has a stacked home slate of games this year, including: Clemson (Sept. 4), Notre Dame (Sept. 30) and N.C. State (Oct. 14).

N.C. State ticket sales on StubHub are up 200% from last year, according to the website, and the Wolfpack have a packed home schedule this year.

This season's home games include the football powerhouses of Notre Dame (Sept. 9), Clemson (Oct. 28) and Miami (Nov. 4) — as well as in-state rival UNC (Nov. 25).

Tickets to see the Tar Heels are up 30%, with UNC's quarterback Drake Maye one of the betting favorites for the Heisman Trophy this year.

UNC's marquee home games this year include: Appalachian State (Sept. 9), Miami (Oct. 14) and Duke (Nov. 11).

Of note: Notre Dame and Clemson are among the 10 most in-demand teams to see, according to StubHub, which is great news for Raleigh and Durham this fall.

Zoom out: Live events are in demand, and college football is no different, Axios' Analis Bailey writes. Stubhub's ticket sales nationally are up over 50% — the most preseason sales of the past five years.