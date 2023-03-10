Smoky Hollow, the mixed-use development on Raleigh's downtown edge, is beginning to fill out.

Why it matters: It's been a challenging time for new developments — as vacancy rates for offices shot up to 19% in downtown Raleigh over the past year due to remote work.

A lack of reliable office foot traffic has plagued downtowns, and trophy projects like Smoky Hollow serve as an important bellwether for growth.

Driving the news: Phase two of Smoky Hollow (the first phase included the Peace apartments and a Publix) was one of downtown's largest projects in the past two years, with more than 220,000 square feet of office space and nearly 300 apartments.

While the apartments quickly filled up, it has taken longer for retail and office tenants to open.

A third phase could include a tower up to 40 stories tall. No timeline has been announced for its construction.

What they're saying: Over the next two months, the area should begin to feel livelier, as new businesses, Stacey Buescher, managing director of operations at Kane Realty told Axios on a recent tour.

What's open:

🍗 Midwood Smokehouse opened recently and is attracting a larger lunch and dinner crowd than the U-shaped development has seen previously.

🙏 Dose Yoga + Smoothie Bar was the first tenant to move in last spring.

🧋 Milklab, a boba tea and ice cream shop, opened in November.

🍽 J. Lights Cafe, which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, also opened in November.

Much of the construction on the tapas bar and restaurant Madre is complete. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

What's next:

🍺 New Anthem Beer Project, a popular Wilmington brewery that is opening its first location in the Triangle. Buescher said New Anthem could start serving beer at the end of the month.

💇‍♀️ HUSH, a locally-owned salon, could open in the next month.

🍽 Madre, a Mediterranean tapas restaurant, is currently building out the largest restaurant space in Smoky Hollow. Tyler Helikson, an owner of Happy + Hale and Madre, told Axios he's targeting a late April or early May opening.

💼 Five new office tenants, including leases from Slalom Consulting, Scalene Design and the family foundation of Raleigh entrepreneur Bill Spruill, 2ndF.

🍸 Chapel Hill cocktail bar The Crunkleton

💪 Fitness studio Heat Studios. Openings for it and The Crunkleton are further out.